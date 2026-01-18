Pay Acuña Now or Later? Biggest Question Facing the Braves

This isn’t an original thought. This is a discussion that’s been in the background for a bit. However, with some recent, absurd contracts, it’s time to ask: How much are the Atlanta Braves going to have to pay Ronald Acuña Jr.?

For the next three years, at most, that answer is $17 million. That was a steal even before he took home the MVP in 2023. It was a steal before multiple other players that he is arguably better than received some insane contracts.

Juan Soto netted $765 million from the Mets last offseason, and his average salary is $51 million per season. That rose Acuña’s value quite a bit. Soto is an outfielder. Earlier in the offseason, we learned that Kyle Schwarber, a designated hitter, is worth $30 million per season. No need to play in the field anymore to earn that kind of money.

A DH getting a bag also helps boost Acuña’s value, and then the past few days happened. Kyle Tucker is headed to the Dodgers on a four-year, $240 million deal. While that comes out to $57.18 million for the luxury tax, his actual average salary is $60 million. Bo Bichette is set to join the Mets, pending a physical. That’s netting him $42 million per season.

We’ve reached the point where a two-time All-Star with a poor history at defense is making slightly more than what Aaron Judge, the once-again reigning American League MVP, makes in a season, $40 million.

It’s not that hard to recognize that Acuña is set to get a contract that is bigger than these. How much depends on when he gets it. A three-time MVP, Judge, is officially underpaid. Three players with a combined zero MVPs are making more than him. Acuña has an MVP and has more All-Star appearances than Soto, Bichette and Tucker.

He was a starting outfielder with Tucker during the All-Star Game this year, and he didn’t play a game until the end of May. Not many players are capable of that type of surge. The longer the Braves wait to extend Acuña, the heftier his contract is going to get.

The fact that they will have him for up to 10 years, $124 million, was a genius move. However, the time to pay the piper is coming. They might even be smart to work out a deal that replaces some of those upcoming seasons with the value of a new extension. It would lock him down quicker that way.

Does failing to pay Acuña sooner rather than later risk making it harder to keep him? Sure. The closer he gets to free agency, the more he could be willing to test the market. They should be lucky that his agent isn’t Scott Boras. There is some hope for an extension.

There is only one argument in favor of not paying him sooner. That argument is the upcoming collective bargaining agreement. There could be a lockout as the owners potentially push for a salary cap. The Braves could take advantage of the guaranteed years left to see if there will be stricter spending limits coming up. That could potentially hinder Acuña’s value.

If the league emerges from a lockout, because that’s where we appear to be headed, with a cap, it would be worth the wait. If they don’t, then the Braves better have a mega contract ready to hand their superstar.

