New MLB Players Poll Deems Braves Star as Top 3 Talent and Teammate
Atlanta Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. is out for the rest of the year due to a season-ending ACL injury. However, in a recent poll of over 100 Major League Baseball players by The Athletic - Acuña Jr. is anything but missing by his peers - quite the contrary.
Coming in second place behind Los Angeles Dodgers dual-threat Shotei Ohtani (46 percent of the vote) - the Braves starting right fielder hauled in 26.5 percent of the vote as the best player in all baseball. The former MVP's talent is undeniable, as evidenced by his once-of-a-lifetime 40 home run and 73 stolen base record last season.
One anonymous player, who has played against Acuña Jr. for the past five years, expressed his admiration for the Braves slugger.
"It's tough not to go with Ohtani, but Acuña is pretty close. I saw BP the other day, I was impressed. But it's tough."
This comment reflects the high regard his fellow players hold for the Brave.
Additionally, one more award, his peers voted highly of him.
Ronald Acuña Jr. was deemed one of the top 3 most desirable teammates.
Acuña Jr.'s attitude and personality are not just endearing but infectious. This was evident in the poll where he came in a four-way tie (4.2 percent of the vote) for third place for most desirable teammate. Acuña Jr. slots in behind the Dodgers' duo of Shotei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, a testament to his positive influence on his team.
Despite a sometimes-ugly rivalry early in his career with the Marlins, Acuña Jr. is still looked on positively by his peers across the league.
Most media and pundits admit that the game is better with the Braves star healthy. His peers know what he brings to the table, and in 2025, Acuña will be able to showcase his talent and infectious passion for the game once more in total health.