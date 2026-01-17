Braves Further Confirmed to be in Hunt for All-Star Starting Pitcher

Further confirmation has come about that the Atlanta Braves are still pushing for starting pitcher Freddy Peralta. MLB insider Jon Heyman listed them along with the Yankees, Mets, Dodgers and Giants among the named "many interested teams."

Brewers continue to field offers on ace pitcher Freddy Peralta, a free agent after 2026. Yankees, Mets, Dodgers, Giants and Braves among many, many interested teams. Peralta $8M salary means anyone can afford, including Brewers, but extension tougher for small markets. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) January 17, 2026

Atlanta Braves on SI can confirm this interest. From what we heard, the Braves are in striking distance of a deal. However, there are key details that still need to be hammered out. So, consider this so close yet so far.

There have been other confirmations recently on the rumor front. A report from The Athletic early this month indicated that the Braves were interested in Peralta. The first Atlanta Braves on SI had heard of this interest was last month.

It makes sense that multiple teams would still be in the running. If anything falls through, which it could, other teams can jump in and try to make a deal happen. Heyman mentions the extension being a sticking point for some teams. An extension appears to be a sticking point for the Braves.

If they can get an extension done, then a deal should be able to be agreed upon. If they can't, the deal will likely fall through. The Braves want to know they have Peralta long-term if they're going to give up young talent, especially if it is a young, up-and-coming starting pitcher.

In the end, the longer anything takes, the less likely it is that a deal comes together. Time kills deals. Time gives other teams a chance to come in and get all parties reconsidering.

At age 29, Peralta pitched to a career-best 2.70 ERA across a career-high 176 2/3 innings pitched. His 1.07 WHIP was the third-best of his career in a season. He would undoubtedly provide the boost to the rotation the Braves are looking for, especially when they’re still a win-now team.

We'll see how this plays out. As we approach Spring Training, more dominos have been falling on the free-agent and trade market. The Brewers seem to be pushing to get something done before the regular season.

It's going to be a lot harder to trade him if he's still on the team during the regular season, and they're a winning team again. It's a completely different story when he's traded beforehand, and then the Brewers overcome having traded him.

Meanwhile, the Braves have options for the rotation, but if having another durable option helps. Any additional continuity can help keep any dilemma from getting out of hand.

