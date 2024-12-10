Braves Signing Morton over Eovaldi Could Be Better Move
It’s been known for some time that the Atlanta Braves have had an interest in starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi.
He would provide the team with the veteran arm they're looking for in the attempt to fill some holes in the rotation. However, he might not be the best option for the Braves.
MLB.com’s Mark Bowman made the case in a story on Monday that it might be a better move for the Braves to bring back Charlie Morton instead of going after Eovaldi.
According to Bowman, Eovaldi is projected to sign a three-year deal worth $20 million or greater. The Braves might not feel this is the type of deal that makes the most sense for a pitcher in his mid-30s. This could lead them to decide on bringing back Morton for one more go around.
“If the Braves aren’t comfortable making a multiyear commitment at that price to a pitcher of that age, would it make more sense to give a one-year, $10-15 million deal to 41-year-old Charlie Morton.”
He also added that Morton, even at 41 years old, is more reliable. He’s made at least 30 starts over the last six non-COVID seasons while Eovaldi has done that twice ever. Morton’s consistency was a major help when the Braves dealt with injuries to the rotation. Fried, Lopez and Sale all missed time in some fashion.
“So, the younger hurler might not necessarily be the more dependable, especially when the older option could be secured with the lower risk of a one-year deal.”
What helps too is the Brvaes know what they have with Morton, who has been with them since 2021. While Eovaldi is an established veteran arm in his own right, there’s always a dice roll that comes with an incoming player.
Bring Morton back, and the Braves would have the same rotation as in 2024 outside of Max Fried. Spencer Strider coming back sometime after opening day will help ease the loss. Yes, Strider was technically in the 2024 rotation too, but he made two starts before his injury.
Morton having a cheaper deal would also allow them to have more money for other moves. They still need to sign an outfield bat and a reliever, which have both been named as their other top priorities heading into the Winter Meetings.