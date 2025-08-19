White Sox vs. Braves Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers and Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 19
The Chicago White Sox pulled off one of the biggest upsets of Monday's MLB action, taking down the Atlanta Braves by a score of 13-9.
The two teams will face off again on Tuesday night with little but pride to play for at this point in the season. With that being said, I'm still going to find a way to make money betting on this interleague showdown. Let's dive into it.
White Sox vs. Braves Odds, Run Line, and Total
Run Line
- White Sox +1.5 (-144)
- Braves -1.5 (+120)
Moneyline
- White Sox +142
- Braves -168
Total
- Over 8.5 (-118)
- Under 8.5 (-104)
White Sox vs. Braves Probable Pitchers
- Chicago: Shane Smith, RHP (3-7, 4.01 ERA)
- Atlanta: Bryce Elder, RHP (5-10, 5.89 ERA)
White Sox vs. Braves How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, August 19
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Venue: Truist Park
- How to Watch (TV): FanDuel Sports Network South, CHSN, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast
- White Sox Record: 45-80
- Braves Record: 56-69
White Sox vs. Braves Best MLB Prop Bet
- Bryce Elder OVER 5.5 Hits Allowed (+100) via DraftKings
To say Bryce Elder hasn't had his best stuff this season would be an understatement. He has allowed 10.3 hits per nine innings pitched while sporting an ERA of 5.89. He has also allowed at least six hits in eight of his last 10 starts. Despite that, he's at plus-money to allow at least six hits tonight. Don't discount the White Sox offense in this spot; they have a batting average of .265 since the All-Star Break.
White Sox vs. Braves Prediction and Pick
I bet the White Sox as underdogs last night, which worked in my favor, so I'm going to back them again tonight for a lot of the same reasons. They're being extremely underrated in the betting market, despite having one of the hottest offenses in baseball. They rank fourth in the Majors in wRC+ since the All-Star Break.
Tonight, they also have a significant advantage in the pitching matchup. Shane Smith has been one of the few bright spots for the White Sox this season with an ERA of 4.01, and tonight he'll face Bryce Elder, who has been bad all season long and is showing no signs of improving.
I'll once again by Chicago as a road underdog in Atlanta tonight.
Pick: White Sox +142 via FanDuel
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
