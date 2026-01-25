Baseball America Reveals High Expectations of Braves Outfield Prospect

Just over a year ago, the Atlanta Braves added outfielder Diego Tornes to their minor league system. He's already made a solid impression in the Dominican Summer League. He was an All-Star for the National League prospects. However, a recent report from Baseball America is taking it a step further.

He was named as one of their 15 dart-throw prospects. The idea is that they're taking a guess on him being a future top 100 prospect based on his ceiling. They also added tht he is the position player with the highest ceiling in the Braves system.

Diego Tornes signed with the Braves for $2.5 million in 2025.



While his DSL line didn't stand out, he still has the highest ceiling of any position player in Atlanta's system.



Could he end up in the Top 100?



Tornes was the highlight of last year's international free-agent class for the Braves. Despite being 17 years old, he brought a large frame that could be filled out to the table. He's 6-foot-2 and 178 pounds. For reference, Ronald Acuña Jr. is 6-feet tall and 205 pounds. He has plenty of room to bulk up.

Currently, he's ranked as the No. 14 prospect in the system. However, the latest top-30 isn't out yet. There is a chance he can move up.

Even if he doesn't, he's still verr new to pro baseball, and there is plenty of time for him to climb up the list. Sure, Cam Caminiti, for example, was immediately the top prospect for the team. However, some players need time to improve their standing.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Drake Baldwin was the No. 11 prospect in the system and wasn't ranked in the top 100. Ahead of 2025, he cracked the top 100 and was one of their top prospects. One year can be all it takes.

So far, Tornes has 32 professional games under his belt. He batted .279 with a .797 OPS, along with 10 extra-base hits (five doubles, five triple), 13 RBIs and 24 stolen bases. While he already brings some power to the table, the highlights right now is his abilities to bring the bat to the ball and his speed.

It's not overly suprising. He was rated to have above-average contact and speed. While we've focused on his bat so far, it's worth point out that his arm is also rated as above average. He brings multiple tools to the table.

Based on the video above, he brings a nice level swing to the table and a coordinated swing. He has a toe tap that helps him time out a pitch. He already does a good job covering different parts of the strike zone, being able to keep his swing leveled as he goes up or down to bring his hands through the ball.

