Brewers Shortstop Willy Adames Opens Up About Potentially Returning To Milwaukee
The Milwaukee Brewers offseason unfortunately began earlier than many would hope, and now the club faces their biggest question of the year.
Shortstop Willy Adames has been a huge part of the Brewers' success in the 2024 campaign, and will now have to decide where he'll be playing in the next few years.
The expectation is that the 29-year-old will field offers from large market teams, unlike Milwaukee, but Adames spoke about the possibility of staying with the Brew Crew.
"Willy Adames would not say this is goodbye to Milwaukee," Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Curt Hogg reported Thursday night. "He said he would love to be back. He responded to what he would take from his time in Milwaukee if this is the end."
Adames noted that if his time in Milwaukee is over he'd take away "A lot of great memories, a lot of great players, great personalities like Bob (Uecker). He just made me cry out there. (Brewers) made me as a player, made me a better player since I got here and they helped me grow on and off the field. I'm just grateful."
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Recently, Brewers owner Mark Attanasio spoke on his thought process regarding the shortstop's future and if the club will pursue him despite a hefty paycheck headed his way.
Only time will tell where the 29-year-old will end up and Adames will certainly have plenty of teams to choose from.
