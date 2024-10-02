Brewers' Owner Takes Hard Stance On Milwaukee's Approach To Willy Adames' Free Agency
The Milwaukee Brewers' biggest problem of the winter is shortstop Willy Adames' looming free agency, and the club's owner Mark Attanasio gave his thoughts on the situation.
The owner of the Brewers made a rare appearance in front of the media ahead of Tuesday afternoon's Wild Card Series game against the New York Mets. Attanasio answered plenty of questions, but his response to Adames' free agency may have stuck out the most.
"Naturally, the topic was presented to Attanasio, who indicated that the Brewers would like to make an effort to re-sign Adames, who is a free agent this winter," The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's Todd Roziak and Curt Hogg wrote Tuesday afternoon. "But they will be competing with big-market teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers, who just so happen to have a glaring void at shortstop."
Adames hit .251 with 65 extra-base hits, including 32 home runs, 112 RBIs and a .793 OPS (118 OPS+) in 161 games this season.
Until now, we could only assume Milwaukee would be interested in bringing back the shortstop, but nothing was confirmed.
While the Brew Crew may be outbid in their efforts to retain the 29-year-old by a larger market team such as the Dodgers, hearing that the club plans to make an offer is a step in the right direction.
