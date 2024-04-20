Cardinals Could Have Important Slugger Back Soon After Tough Injury
One St. Louis Cardinals veteran could be back soon.
St. Louis re-signed veteran Matt Carpenter this past offseason to provide some depth off the bench and leadership in the clubhouse. He appeared in three games to start the season but has been out ever since as he has dealt with an oblique strain.
Carpenter has been making progress and reportedly took batting practice Friday and could return shortly, according to MLB.com's John Denton.
"Cardinals (designated hitter/first baseman) Matt Carpenter (oblique strain) is scheduled to take BP at Busch Stadium today, manager Oli Marmol said," Denton said. "The team will likely know after today whether Carpenter will need a Minor League rehab assignment, Marmol insisted."
The fact that he is at a point where they are deciding whether or not he will need a rehab assignment in the minor leagues certainly is a positive sign. The Cardinals' offense hasn't been as expected so far this season so adding someone like Carpenter into the mix only could help.
Carpenter was selected by the Cardinals in the 13th round of the 2009 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and he made his big league debut in 2011. The veteran earned three All-Star nods with St. Louis and spent the first 11 seasons of his career with the club.
He has bounced around over the last few years and spent time with the New York Yankees and San Diego Padres before re-signing with St. Louis this past offseason.
Hopefully, he will be able to continue progressing well in his recovery and get back on the field soon.
More MLB: Cardinals Elite Prospect Surprisingly Mentioned As Trade Candidate