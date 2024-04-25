Cardinals Superstar Had Message For Jordan Walker After Surprising Demotion
The St. Louis Cardinals made a surprising move Wednesday.
St. Louis has underperformed to begin the 2024 campaign and is looking for ways to shake things up. The Cardinals currently are 11-14 on the season and in response surprisingly optioned young outfielder Jordan Walker down to the minor leagues.
Walker has struggled to begin the season and still is just 21 years old so there shouldn't be too much cause for concern at this point. St. Louis made a similar move last season a few weeks into the campaign and sent Walker down. When he came back up, he impressed.
It's uncertain how long Walker will be down in the minors, but star third baseman Nolan Arenado had one message for him, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman.
“Jordan Walker is a great kid, man — it's sad to see him go,” Arenado said. “I didn’t know until I got here (Wednesday morning) that I realized what happened. It stinks. You don't want to see people get sent down and he's been working in the cage and he's trying to figure it out. And it's unfortunate the work hasn't paid off in the game yet.
"That's kind of been everybody so far this year. We'll miss him; I know he'll get right and we need him. … If there's one message — I don't know what they told them — but if there's one message we can send him is that we need him. And hopefully, he gets right and we can make a good run.”
Walker has shown flashes and could be a star one day but he still is very young and is adjusting to the big leagues. Hopefully, he is able to find his swing in the minors and work his way back up quickly.
More MLB: Cardinals Star Forced To Leave Game Due To Injury But Avoided Disaster