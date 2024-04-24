Cardinals Rising Star Optioned To Minors After Disappointing Start To Season
The St. Louis Cardinals lineup cannot seem to get the ball rolling this season and the organization is struggling to find a way to turn things around.
Cardinals manager Oli Marmol has shuffled the lineup around on numerous occasions to no avail with the team ranking at No. 26 in runs scored.
Following an embarrassing 14-1 loss at home versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, the club has optioned a rising star to the minors while making some other roster adjustments.
St. Louis outfielder Jordan Walker has been optioned to Triple-A Memphis after a painstakingly slow start to the season -- along with left-handed pitcher Zack Thompson, the team announced Wednesday. The club has also recalled infielder José Fermín and left-handed pitcher John King to the big leagues.
Walker batted .155 with one extra-base hit including zero home runs, four RBIs, and a .498 OPS in 58 at-bats for the Cardinals to start his second year at the big league level this season.
The 21-year-old played most of 2023 with St. Louis and there were hopes that he would make it through this whole season without having to be sent back down to the minors -- which happened at the end of April last year also.
The young phenom excelled in his first season in the majors, logging a .276/.342/.445 slash line with 16 home runs and 116 hits in 117 games played.
Clearly, something isn't working right for Walker at the moment and it'll be good to take the pressure off him by having him play for Triple-A Memphis where he can hopefully figure out his swing. In the mean time, let's hope that the rest of the Cardinals lineup can find their groove and turn this season around before things get worse.
More MLB: Ex-Cardinals Ace Set To Pitch At Busch Stadium For First Time Since Being Traded