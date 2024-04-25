Marlins Ace Is Widely Expected To Be Traded; Should Cardinals Make Move?
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't gotten off to the start they hoped for but there still should be reason for hope.
St. Louis is loaded with talent and should get even better in the not-so-distant future as reinforcements start to make their way back to the club. The Cardinals currently are missing Tommy Edman and Dylan Carlson and also recently sent outfielder Jordan Walker down to the minor leagues.
At some point, all three will be back and likely will help St. Louis. The Cardinals' starting rotation is in a better spot than it was last season and should get even better. While this is the case, St. Louis likely needs to make another addition to the rotation if it wants to truly compete for a playoff spot.
One player who could make a lot of sense for the Cardinals is Miami Marlins ace Jesús Luzardo. He has been in trade rumors over the last year and is expected to be moved, according to Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.
"It may not be to the same extent they sold after winning championships in 1997 and 2003, but expect the Miami Marlins to be the most active seller in advance of the trade deadline, as new president of baseball operations Peter Bendix tries to retool the team in his image," Kelly said. Assuming he rebounds from a slow start, Jesús Luzardo will be the most coveted starting pitcher on what projects to be a weak market.
"Luzardo posted a 3.48 ERA in 50 starts between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Further increasing his value is the fact that he can't become a free agent until after the 2026 season."
St. Louis is loaded with veterans on the older side and Luzardo could add some youth to the rotation to help take it to another level.
