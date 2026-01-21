Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan Reportedly Has Persistent AL West Suitor

The St. Louis Cardinals have had a very busy offseason to date, having made three impactful trades. They sent Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras to the Boston Red Sox in separate deals and also traded Nolan Arenado to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

And they may not be done just yet. They continue to field interest in Brendan Donovan, their top remaining trade chip. Several teams have reached out to the Cardinals about his availability.

However, according to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, there is one team from the American League West that has been quite persistent in their pursuit of the All-Star, a team that has been in on him since the very beginning.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Donovan Still a Hot Commodity

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) and President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak pose for a photo after Donovan is named the St. Louis Cardinals 2025 Roberto Clemente nominee prior to their game against the Cincinnati Reds at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"Seattle is still believed to be in on St. Louis' Brendan Donovan and would be open to yet another reunion with Eugenio Suarez, underscoring its remaining need for a second or third baseman," Gonzalez wrote.

"They boast one of the sport's deepest farm systems and can use it to make another necessary addition to their lineup."

The Cardinals aren't going to trade Donovan unless they are blown away by an offer. The Mariners have the prospects to potentially get that done, especially on the pitching side. Katie Woo of The Athletic previously reported that St. Louis had interest in switch-pitcher Jurrangelo Cijntje.

Trading Donovan would be the wisest course of action for St. Louis if they really want a haul in exchange for their tradable pieces. The other three trades were designed to shed salary, though the returns for Gray and Contreras were respectable.

The Cardinals also have a lot of left-handed bats on their roster, and with another one on the way in JJ Wetherholt, it makes sense to try and clear out that logjam as best as they can for 2026. They don't absolutely have to trade Donovan, but it would be helpful if they're able to do it.

Donovan hit 10 home runs last year with a .287 average and .775 OPS. He was the only member of the Cardinals that was selected to the All-Star team, which is why his value is so high.

His value may never be as high as it is now, so it's a good time to do it if they're able to.

More MLB: Latest Update On Brendan Donovan Trade Talks With Cardinals, Per Insider