Luis Robert Trade Doesn't Shift Mets' Odds to Win 2026 World Series
In this story:
The New York Mets continued their busy offseason on Tuesday night, trading multiple young players to the Chicago White Sox for one-time All-Star Luis Robert Jr.
Robert, who was the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 2020, is a Gold Glove winner and gives New York a steady option in center field for the 2026 season.
This move comes on the heels of the Mets signing former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, which pushed them to +1500 to win the World Series in the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Robert isn't nearly as big of an acquisition, but he still should help the Mets shore up their outfield depth in the 2026 campaign. As of Wednesday morning, New York remains +1500 to win the World Series, which is good for sixth in the odds.
Last season, Robert hit .223 with 14 home runs and 53 runs batted in for the lowly White Sox, playing in 110 games. He's struggled to stay on the field a bit in his MLB career, playing 100 or more games just three times and 110 or fewer games in five of his six seasons.
Still, Robert is a solid two-way player that gives the Mets a chance to compete with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. The Dodgers remain the clear favorite to win the World Series at +220, while the Phillies are tied for third in the odds at +1300.
Here's a look at where the Mets stand compared to the rest of the league in the odds to win the World Series this coming season.
2026 World Series Odds
- Los Angeles Dodgers +220
- New York Yankees +1100
- Seattle Mariners +1300
- Philadelphia Phillies +1300
- Toronto Blue Jays +1400
- Atlanta Braves +1500
- New York Mets +1500
- Boston Red Sox +1600
- Houston Astros +2000
- Baltimore Orioles +2000
- Chicago Cubs +2000
- San Diego Padres +2500
- Milwaukee Brewers +2700
- Detroit Tigers +3000
- Texas Rangers +3000
- Kansas City Royals +3500
- Cincinnati Reds +4500
- Cleveland Guardians +5000
- Arizona Diamondbacks +6500
- San Francisco Giants +6500
- Tampa Bay Rays +8000
- Pittsburgh Pirates +10000
- Athletics +10000
- Minnesota Twins +10000
- Miami Marlins +17500
- Los Angeles Angels +20000
- St. Louis Cardinals +25000
- Chicago White Sox +40000
- Colorado Rockies +50000
- Washington Nationals +50000
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
