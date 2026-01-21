Luis Robert Trade Doesn't Shift Mets' Odds to Win 2026 World Series

The New York Mets continued their busy offseason on Tuesday night, trading multiple young players to the Chicago White Sox for one-time All-Star Luis Robert Jr.

Robert, who was the runner-up for AL Rookie of the Year in 2020, is a Gold Glove winner and gives New York a steady option in center field for the 2026 season.

Mets reportedly acquire OF Luis Robert Jr. from White Sox for INF Luisangel Acuña and RHP Truman Pauley, per multiple reports including MLB's @Feinsand. pic.twitter.com/CBDVNyx4pu — MLB (@MLB) January 21, 2026

This move comes on the heels of the Mets signing former Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, which pushed them to +1500 to win the World Series in the odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Robert isn't nearly as big of an acquisition, but he still should help the Mets shore up their outfield depth in the 2026 campaign. As of Wednesday morning, New York remains +1500 to win the World Series, which is good for sixth in the odds.

Last season, Robert hit .223 with 14 home runs and 53 runs batted in for the lowly White Sox, playing in 110 games. He's struggled to stay on the field a bit in his MLB career, playing 100 or more games just three times and 110 or fewer games in five of his six seasons.

Still, Robert is a solid two-way player that gives the Mets a chance to compete with the Philadelphia Phillies and Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League. The Dodgers remain the clear favorite to win the World Series at +220, while the Phillies are tied for third in the odds at +1300.

Here's a look at where the Mets stand compared to the rest of the league in the odds to win the World Series this coming season.

2026 World Series Odds

Los Angeles Dodgers +220

New York Yankees +1100

Seattle Mariners +1300

Philadelphia Phillies +1300

Toronto Blue Jays +1400

Atlanta Braves +1500

New York Mets +1500

Boston Red Sox +1600

Houston Astros +2000

Baltimore Orioles +2000

Chicago Cubs +2000

San Diego Padres +2500

Milwaukee Brewers +2700

Detroit Tigers +3000

Texas Rangers +3000

Kansas City Royals +3500

Cincinnati Reds +4500

Cleveland Guardians +5000

Arizona Diamondbacks +6500

San Francisco Giants +6500

Tampa Bay Rays +8000

Pittsburgh Pirates +10000

Athletics +10000

Minnesota Twins +10000

Miami Marlins +17500

Los Angeles Angels +20000

St. Louis Cardinals +25000

Chicago White Sox +40000

Colorado Rockies +50000

Washington Nationals +50000

