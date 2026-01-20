Latest Update On Brendan Donovan Trade Talks With Cardinals, Per Insider

The St. Louis Cardinals still have some important work ahead of them this offseason. Spring training is fast approaching, and they've already traded Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Nolan Arenado.

Brendan Donovan could be next. He was by far the team's best player in 2025, as he was their only All-Star. He could bring back a good haul too.

However, the Cardinals have set a high asking price for him and still hold all the leverage. Katie Woo of The Athletic provided the latest update on the trade saga and what could ultimately come next for the Cardinals and Donovan.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Latest On Brendan Donovan

Sep 19, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrate with first base coach Packy Elkins (86)after hitting a single against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

"For the Cardinals, their position hasn't changed. They don't have to trade Brendan Donovan. They will only do so if they get a package potentially that they cannot say no to," Woo reports. "They have all of the leverage here. They're not going to trade him just to trade him.

Ultimately, keeping Donovan around for 2026 wouldn't be the worst thing for St. Louis. He is still their best player, and it will be important to at least have some veteran leadership around for the young players during this rebuild.

This also won't be the last opportunity they have to trade him. He's got two years remaining on his contract, and there could be another opportunity at the trade deadline if the Cardinals find themselves out of contention.

But it's clear that their position hasn't changed and that they will only trade him if they are blown away. Chaim Bloom even noted that there's a chance he could stay.

"My general thought, absent something I know is imminent, is that most of the time, if a player is here, it's likelier they're going to be here than not," Bloom said during Winter Warm Up.

So, it would appear that the Cardinals are okay with keeping Donovan if absolutely necessary, and they should only let him go if they get an offer that they can't refuse.

Trading him would open up spots for younger players and help them trim their supply of left-handed bats, so it does make sense, but only if they get the best possible offer, which they still have not.

We'll see if a team ends up overpaying.

More MLB: MLB Insider Connects Cardinals All-Star To Red Sox In Potential Trade