Cardinals Called 'Perfect' Match For Ex-Rangers Starter

The Major League Baseball offseason isn't close to coming to an end, but it already feels like it has been a long one.

Rumors have been swirling since before the 2025 season even came to an end and we've seen more big moves get done before the Winter Meetings than expected. For example, the St. Louis Cardinals already traded Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox. December is here and there is more to come. There will surely be other pieces to leave St. Louis, but what about potential additions?

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cardinals should consider this type of move

Sep 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Tyler Mahle (51) throws during the fourth inning against the Miami Marlins at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Potential trades are going to dominate headlines and the rumor mill, but there are veterans out there worth considering in free agency as well for St. Louis. The Cardinals specifically have talked about being open to adding pitching. They did so with Richard Fitts and Brandon Clarke, but there are plenty of other options out there as well. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand made a list of "perfect" matches for each team in free agency and for St. Louis pitched veteran starter Tyler Mahle.

"Cardinals: Tyler Mahle, RHP," Feinsand wrote. "The Cardinals are clearly in reset mode after trading Sonny Gray, with more deals likely to come this winter. But St. Louis is in need of rotation help for 2026, and with long-term deals seemingly not in its plans, the club could look to starting pitchers willing to sign for a year or two.

"Mahle was 6-4 with a 2.18 ERA in 16 starts for the Rangers last season, but he hasn’t reached the 100-inning mark since 2022, so he could look to take a one-year deal with the hopes of putting together a healthy year before testing free agency again next offseason."

Mahle is just 31 years old and is coming off a season where he logged a 2.18 ERA in 16 stars, but his projected market value is just over $5.3 million across one season, per Spotrac.

He made just eight combined starts across the 2023 and 2024 seasons due to Tommy John surgery. But he looked great in 2025. He's the exact type of pitcher the Cardinals should be rolling the dice on. You're not going to see St. Louis hand out a massive deal this winter.

If that wasn't obvious already, it should be after trading Gray away. Mahle is someone who should be cheap and has upside. That's why he makes sense for St. Louis. Essentially, the Cardinals should be grabbing as many cheap lottery tickets as they can right now and seeing if anything hits.

More MLB: Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado Buzz Isn’t Anything Like Last Offseason