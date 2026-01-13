Chaim Bloom Shares What’s Next In Cardinals’ Offseason Rebuild

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason, trading Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray to the Boston Red Sox and signing free agents Ryne Stanek and Dustin May. Bloom likely isn’t done just yet either.

The Cardinals have a few trade chips on their roster, but they also are willing to make some improvements to the team. Stanek was the first move they made to bolster the bullpen in free agency.

New president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom shared what his goals are for the rest of the offseason, and he shed light on what he plans to do with the Cardinals’ bullpen going forward.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Cardinals Looking For More Bullpen Help

Dec 14, 2017; Orlando, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays senior vice president, baseball operations Chaim Bloom during the MLB winter meetings at Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images | Kim Klement-Imagn Images

“Adding experienced guys back there is definitely something on our minds,” Bloom said. “That’s not just with the guys we already have, but as we look to round out the bullpen throughout the winter.”

There are still plenty of solid bullpen arms available. Despite also acquiring Justin Bruihl from the Cleveland Guardians, the Cardinals could use another left-hander in the mix. Still available are Justin Wilson, Andrew Chafin, Danny Coulombe, Brent Suter and others.

These are all arms that St. Louis can afford despite their rebuild and set themselves up well for the future with. For another relief arm, it shouldn’t take more than a one-year deal for St. Louis, but a left-hander makes sense, especially if JoJo Romero is ultimately traded.

It’s clear that Bloom isn’t done trying to improve the roster, even with the Cardinals rebuilding. He’ll continue to look for ways to improve the roster for 2026 and supplement the team with more pitching options.

Pitching is what failed the Cardinals in 2025, as there just wasn’t enough depth in the system. But Bloom has added a lot of it this offseason, and he appears motivated to grab some more as the winter progresses and spring training approaches.

He has a clear goal that he wants to accomplish as the new president of baseball operations, and it should be interesting to see where the Cardinals land in their search for more pitching this winter.

The rotation appears set, but more bullpen help would make sense for a young Cardinals team looking to transform in the next couple of years.

More MLB: Possible Reunion With Former MVP Makes Too Much Sense For Cardinals