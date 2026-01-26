Cardinals' Chaim Bloom Opens Door for One More Addition

Do the St. Louis Cardinals have another move left up their sleeve?

When fans around the league have thought of the Cardinals this offseason, the trade market has been what has been quickly discussed. The Cardinals have had a serious presence in the trade market and that was shown by the team's deals around Nolan Arenado, Willson Contreras, and Sonny Gray. Now, the rumors are primarily around All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan.



But the Cardinals arguably shouldn't stop there. With a young roster that is lefty-heavy, the Cardinals arguably should add one more veteran to the mix as well, who preferably hits right-handed. On Sunday, Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom joined "Sports on a Sunday Morning with Tom Ackerman" on KMOX St. Louis and made it sound like a deal is possible.

The Cardinals should add one more righty

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Harrison Bader before game one of the NLDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"I wouldn't say it has to be," Bloom said when asked about the possibility of adding a right-handed bat. "I do think there is some value to having exactly what you described. Especially as we have moved some key veteran presences out of that room. You want to make sure you have guys that young players can lean on. But of course, also as we look around, I've said it all winter. We have been able to do it on the pitching side where first and foremost, we want to make sure that we're just stacking as much young talent as we can together because we know that ultimately, that group as it comes together and forms our core, is going to help us win.

"You really are looking for both. I think they're both nice to have. It's not necessarily an either/or, but I do think it is going to make sense to add some kind of presence on the position player side. I think as the offseason is getting closer to an end, Spring Training is getting closer and closer, you start to see those markets clarifying. Certainly, it feels like the conversations that we have had in the free agent market are at least moving along a little bit. Nothing is imminent for us there, but I do think it's something we'll do at some point."

Of the options available, a few that would make sense are Harrison Bader, Tommy Pham, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Justin Turner, among others.

