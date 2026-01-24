Cardinals Star Reportedly Could Stay in St. Louis After All

Is there another move on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals?

This question continues to linger around the organization and won't go away. Initially, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado were all trade candidates. All have been moved. Brendan Donovan has been talked about all offseason as well, but he's still a member of the organization.

The rumors remain. But could the fact that he hasn't been moved yet be a sign that Donovan could stick around into 2026? The Athletic's Katie Woo joined MLB Network on Friday and noted that the Cardinals "do not feel" like they have to trade Donovan unless there is a massive offer.

"I think the majority of the industry would've thought Brendan Donovan would've been traded by now, myself included" Woo said. "You look at where the St. Louis Cardinals are kicking off their first true rebuild in decades under new president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom. They offloaded veterans Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, [and] Nolan Arenado.

"Given the heavy interest Donovan has generated since the start of the winter, you'd assume that he'd be on the block as well. That's still the case but with a caveat. True to their stance, all offseason, the Cardinals do not feel like they need to trade Donovan and will only do so if they're blown away by an offer, according to a few sources

Evaluating the Cardinals if Brendan Donovan stays

With the way the roster is currently put together, the only guarantees in the infield are Alec Burleson at first base and Masyn Winn at shortstop. Donovan was an All-Star at second base in 2025. If he sticks around, he could play all over the field, but second base seems like the most obvious option. If that is the case, it would leave third base up in the air with guys like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman, and Thomas Saggese in the mix.

Right now, the outfield looks like Jordan Walker and Victor Scott II as guaranteed options. Lars Nootbaar would be an obvious fit for the third spot, but he's up in the air after offseason heel surgery.

If Nootbaar isn't ready to go for Opening Day, an easy pivot would be Donovan to a corner outfield spot and then plugging in Wetherholt, Gorman, and Saggese at second base and third base. The designated hitter spot is also up in the air. If Gorman doesn't have a consistent spot in the infield, he's an easy option there.

