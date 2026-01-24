Guardians Star José Ramírez to Sign Lucrative Contract Extension
In this story:
José Ramírez is a Guardian for life.
MLB insider Héctor Gómez reported Saturday that Ramírez is working toward signing a seven-year contract extension worth $175 million that will keep him in a Guardians uniform through the 2032 season. The new contract adds four years and $106 million to his previous deal he signed in April 2022 with $70 million deferred, according to Jon Heyman.
Ramírez, 33, will be 40 years old at the conclusion of the ‘32 campaign.
Ramírez signed with Cleveland as a teenager in 2011 and debuted in the big leagues in ‘13. Over 13 seasons with the Guardians, Ramírez has made the All-Star Game seven times, including the last five years. He has received MVP votes in nine different seasons and finished in the top three in AL MVP voting four times.
Ramírez owns a career .279/.353/.504 slash line with 285 homers and 287 stolen bases. He has been a key cog in the Guardians’ rise to the most consistent team in the AL Central over the last decade, with six division titles over the last 10 seasons.
Guardians projected 2026 Opening Day lineup
ORDER
PLAYER
POS
1
Steven Kwan
LF
2
George Valera
RF
3
José Ramírez
3B
4
Kyle Manzardo
1B
5
Chase DeLauter
CF
6
Gabriel Arias
2B
7
C.J. Kayfus
DH
8
Bo Naylor
C
9
Brayan Rocchio
SS
More MLB on Sports Illustrated
Tom Dierberger is a staff writer and editor on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor's in communication from St. John's University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.Follow tomdierberger