Cardinals Free Agent Pitch for Blue Jays Utility Man

The St. Louis Cardinals arguably are one right-handed bat away from being able to comfortably enter the 2026 season with the roster as it stands.

St. Louis has done a good job throughout the offseason so far. The Cardinals traded veterans away, freed up spots for younger guys on the roster, and saved some cash in the process in the long run. The Cardinals' roster is young and full of upside, but with Nolan Arenado and Willson Contreras out the door, adding a veteran, right-handed bat should be a priority for the organization.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

The Cardinals should make a move

Oct 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Toronto Blue Jays second baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) runs to first base after hitting a single during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game five of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Arguably, the guy the Cardinals should go after is 30-year-old utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa. He's an eight-year big league veteran and like Brendan Donovan, can be plugged in all over the field. Kiner-Falefa is someone who can play second base, shortstop, third base, left field, center field, and right field. He's a Swiss-Army knife with a career .262 batting average and .311 on-base percentage.

What makes him stand out also is the fact that he's had experience playing all across the big leagues. He has played for the Texas Rangers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays and in the National League Central with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinas have a very young roster. Bringing in a guy who not only can play all over the field, but has been all around the big leagues would arguably be for the best because he has seen it all and that could translate to leadership in the clubhouse for St. Louis.

He's talented in his own right. He finished the 2025 season with 1.6 wins above replacement and finished the 2024 campaign with 3.6 wins above replacement. He's the type of player who could help balance the lineup for the Cardinals while being a much-needed veteran voice for a young overall roster. Spotrac currently has his market value projected to be just over $5.3 million across one season. The Cardinals should get him on the phone as fast as possible.

More MLB: Cardinals Reportedly Missed Out on Brendan Donovan Suitor