Cardinals-Blue Jays Speculation Makes No Sense for St. Louis

The St. Louis Cardinals aren't in the business of adding big-time contracts this offseason.

In fact, the club's strategy has been the opposite this winter. St. Louis has traded Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras away this offseason and included cash in all three deals to get them over the finish line. St. Louis is paying to not have those three former All-Stars on the roster in 2026.

The Major League Baseball offseason is always full of noise. Some of it makes sense, some does not. It's important to preface with the team's strategy before looking at some of the speculation out there. It's no secret that the Cardinals are rebuilding, even if they won't use that word. When you trade guys like Arenado, Gray and Contreras, it's pretty clear. The Cardinals opened up spots for younger guys and still have a few trade candidates on their hands. Again, some speculation makes sense, some does not.

For example, Heavy.com's Caleb Kerney floated a mock trade that would send Lars Nootbaar and JoJo Romero to the Toronto Blue Jays for a package that includes outfielder Anthony Santander.

"Blue Jays Acquire: Jojo Romero RP, Lars Nootbaar OF," Kerney wrote. "Cardinals Acquire: Anthony Santander DH/OF, Nathan Lukes OF, Bowden Francis SP, [and] Johnny King SP [Prospect]. In this proposal, the Blue Jays would add both Romero and young outfielder Lars Nootbaar. In exchange, the Cardinals receive several bodies that can help their team now. Anthony Santander and Nathan Lukes can immediately play in the outfield, with Santander able to perform the designated hitter role."

Why this doesn't work

The idea of Nootbaar or Romero being dealt isn't far-fetched in the slightest. But you don't have to dig too far in the mock trade to see why it doesn't work: Anthony Santander.

Santander is 31 years old and played in just 54 games in 2025 while slashing .175/.271/.294 with six homers and 18 RBIs. He's a talented player and that can be chalked up to injuries. The year before, he had 44 homers. The Cardinals could use a right-handed slugger as well, but not him at this moment. He signed a five-year, $92.5 million deal before the 2025 season. He's under contract for two more seasons before he can opt out after the 2027 campaign. If not, then he would be under contract for the 2027 and 2028 seasons as well, with a 2030 club option. Pretty counterintuitive based on how the Cardinals have operated this offseason.

Sure, Nootbaar and Romero would be good gets for Toronto. But you don't even have to look at the rest of the deal beyond Santander to see it makes no sense for St. Louis at this stage in the rebuild.

