Cardinals Running Out out Outfield Options After Giants Move

The St. Louis Cardinals need to add one more right-handed bat this offseason and a popular fit is now off the board.

Over the last few weeks, one player who has been consistently linked to the Cardinals has been outfielder Harrison Bader. Cardinals fans certainly are familiar with Bader. He was selected by St. Louis in the third round of the 2015 Major League Baseball Draft and eventually made his big league debut in 2017. He played five full seasons in St. Louis and then was traded to the New York Yankees in his sixth season in 2022. Bader was a Gold Glove Award winner in town and a fan-favorite.

Cardinals president of baseball operations Chaim Bloom was even asked about the possibility of reuniting with Bader at Cardinals Winter Warm-Up. Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Bader was a "possibility."

The Cardinals need to add one more piece

Oct 4, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Harrison Bader before game one of the NLDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

"A fan asked if they planned to add any offense," Goold wrote. "(They’re looking, Bloom said.) Another fan noted that center fielder Harrison Bader remained a free agent. That got applause from the crowd. Bloom said the Cardinals 'have room for a right-handed' outfielder, and that Bader is a possibility. He declined to answer when a fan asked what Bader was seeking as a contract."

Unfortunately, he's off the board now, though. Bader inked a two-year deal with the San Francisco Giants on Monday, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

"Free-agent outfielder Harrison Bader in agreement with Giants on two-year contract, pending physical, source tells The Athletic," Rosenthal wrote.

Bader would've added a much-needed right-handed outfielder into the mix who can also play elite defense. With Bader off the board, the best remaining options out there for the taking for St. Louis are Tommy Pham, Austin Hays, Randal Grichuk, and Hunter Renfroe, among others.

There's no denying that Bader would've been the best fit of the bunch, but if the Cardinals want to add, they need to pivot now.

