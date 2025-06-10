Cardinals $2 Million Reliever Could Be Best Trade Chip With All-Star Closer Slumping
The St. Louis Cardinals are performing better than expected in 2025. For a while, they had everything clicking, and it resulted in a red-hot month of May.
However, they have started slumping a little bit, and their top trade chip is also going through some struggles.
All-Star closer Ryan Helsley blew his third save in less than a week on Monday night, resulting in a 5-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. This means that the reigning National League Reliever of the Year could be losing trade value.
But if he does lose value, the Cardinals have another option they could cash in on at the trade deadline in Phil Maton.
Maton was the Cardinals lone free agent signing last offseason. In mid-March, St. Louis signed him to a one-year, $2 million contract, and he has so far been St. Louis best piece out of the bullpen.
He is 0-2, but has a 2.16 ERA and has saved two games this season. He played a key role in getting the New York Mets to the NLCS last October.
If Helsley continues to struggle, perhaps St. Louis could put Maton in the closer's role. If Helsley's stock is taking a hit, Maton's stock could be growing with each strong outing.
If last summer was any indication, the 32-year-old veteran, as a rental reliever could bring back quite a haul for St. Louis if they decide to trade a piece or two away at the deadline.
We'll see what happens with Helsley and if they'll pivot to trading Maton instead.
