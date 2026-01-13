Giants Targeting Infielder Upgrades, Engaged in Trade Talks With Two NL Teams

The Giants are in the market for a second baseman.

San Francisco has engaged in trade discussions with the Cardinals—eyeing second baseman Brendan Donovan—and the Cubs—focusing on second baseman Nico Hoerner—sources told Jeff Passan of ESPN. Among a talented infield that includes the likes of three-time All-Star Rafael Devers, slugging shortstop Willy Adames and five-time Gold Glove third baseman Matt Chapman, Giants' second basemen combined to post just 0.4 Wins Above Replacement. The group was headlined by the likes of Tyler Fitzgerald, Casey Schmitt, Christian Koss and Brett Wisely, a quartet that combined to produce a .665 OPS, 21st in the majors in 2025.

Donovan and Hoerner are both versatile infielders with above-average bat-to-ball skills, fielding skills and baserunning ability. Among all qualified major league hitters, both Hoerner and Donovan posted strikoeut rates that were among the 15 lowest in MLB while also ranking inside the top-20 in batting average and contact percentage.

It's a skillset that fared well in the postseason this past year, as the Blue Jays won the American League pennant with a lineup laregly built on its ability to put the ball in play and avoid rally-killing strikeouts. Hoerner, who has popped up in trade rumors in the past, could potentially be moved via trade after the Cubs' addition of third baseman Alex Bregman to an infield that had starters at all four positions this past season. Hoerner, who led all second baseman in Outs Above Average in 2025, is due to be paid $12 million in 2026 and is a free agent at the end of next season. Donovan, meanwhile, has also been the subject of trade conversations in the past, given St. Louis's change in leadership in the front office and a desire to rebuild. Trading the 28-year-old Donovan, who isn't a free agent until 2028, could help accelerate said rebuild.

The Giants, fresh off missing the playoffs for the fourth straight year, in October of 2025 hired a new manager in ex-Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello and have imported free agent pitchers Adrian Houser and Tyler Mahle.

