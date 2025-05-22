Cardinals Writer Calls Out Front Office For Not Extending Two Stars
The St. Louis Cardinals are playing much better baseball in the month of May. They started the season 14-19 and have since won 13 of their last 17 games.
Two players in particular are having breakout seasons. St. Louis is getting major contributions from outfielder Lars Nootbaar and second baseman Brendan Donovan.
Both players are arbitration eligible in 2026 and will hit free agency in 2028. The Cardinals had an opportunity to lock them up long-term with contract extensions, but passed on that opportunity in spring training.
Miranda Remaklus of Redbird Rants called out the front office for failing to extend Donovan and Nootbaar.
"Their leadership styles and pure grit make them quintessential, old-school Cardinals. These two should be cornerstones for the club for years to come. While the front office missed an opportunity to get the two locked up this offseason, the team should prioritize getting them signed to long-term deals as soon as possible. The longer the way, the higher their price tag will be for the Cardinals," Remaklus wrote.
Donovan and Nootbaar have become fan favorites in St. Louis. Both stars have also embraced leadership roles with a young Cardinals club in 2025 and have been key contributors during the recent surge.
The Cardinals would be wise to try and keep them around long term, as having both stars could help them establish a new period of sustained success.
Both players are key pieces during this "reset" period for St. Louis. We'll see if the front office obliges and ultimately gives them extensions.
