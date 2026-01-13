Examining Cardinals-Mets Mock Trade Around Lars Nootbaar

The St. Louis Cardinals have completed two different trades this offseason involving big-name veterans. Could a third -- or maybe even more -- be on the way?

This will be the biggest talking point over the next few weeks around the team until Spring Training, like it has been all offseason. Brendan Donovan, Nolan Arenado, and JoJo Romero all remain with the organization and have been at the center of endless buzz.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

On Tuesday, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter threw another name out there in a mock trade: Lars Nootbaar. He was mentioned as a rumored trade chip a bit early in the offseason, but there hasn't been a lot of buzz. Reuter wrote up a story with five mock trades to "address MLB's most obvious roster problems." For Nootbaar, Reuter drew up a deal with the New York Mets.

Should the Cardinals consider something like this?

Sep 6, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) at bat against the San Francisco Giants at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images | Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

"To NYM: OF Lars Nootbaar," Reuter wrote. "To STL: IF Ronny Mauricio. Mets Projected OF: LF Carson Benge, CF Tyrone Taylor, RF Juan Soto. Mets Logic: The Mets are still in the mix to sign Kyle Tucker or Cody Bellinger this offseason, but hedging their bets with this trade would be a step toward finalizing a roster that still needs multiple outfielders. Nootbaar has yet to have a true breakout season, but he does have a 109 OPS+ over five years in the majors and has averaged 2.8 WAR per 162 games played. He is also controllable through 2027.

"Cardinals Logic: Trading two years of Nootbaar for four years of Mauricio makes sense for a Cardinals team kicking off a multi-year rebuild, even if it is a roll of the dice. Still only 24 years old, Mauricio has never had the chance to show what he can do over an extended run in the majors, but he has a top prospect pedigree."

This is an intriguing idea, but for it to actually make sense for St. Louis, it would need to make at least one more move. Mauricio has only played 87 big league games and has gotten playing time at second base, shortstop, and third base. He also has played a handful of games in left field down in the minors. There was a time when he was one of the Mets' top prospects. He was ranked No. 2 in 2021 and No. 3 in 2022. He came in at No. 6 in 2023 and 2024.

At just 24 years old, he would be an intriguing dice roll with control as he won't be a free agent until 2030. But the Cardinals are already loaded in the infield. Masyn Winnis is firmly planted at shortstop and isn't going anywhere. The Cardinals have No. 1 prospect JJ Wetherholt, who could play second base or third base. Right now, the club still has Arenado. Even if he gets traded, there are other infielders with the team, like Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese. If the team traded Nootbaar, there's an argument that the club could keep Donovan and use him a lot in the outfield, while still cycling around.

But again, with Winn, Wetherholt, Gorman, and Saggese, it would be tough to add another young infielder into the mix. If the club flips Nootbaar as well as an infielder, then maybe. But with the way the roster is currently constructed, this wouldn't work.

More MLB: Latest On Cardinals' Nolan Arenado With Spring Training Looming