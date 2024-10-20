Cardinals Advised To Cut Ties With $21 Million Star In Blockbuster Trade
Will there be a blockbuster trade in the St. Louis Cardinals' future?
At this point, it certainly is a possibility.
The Cardinals are in an intriguing spot. St. Louis didn't have the season it hoped for in 2024, although it did finish above .500. The Cardinals now are in unfamiliar territory. St. Louis has said that it wants to cut payroll, and although it hasn't used the word "rebuild," it seems like that is what's coming to the Cardinals.
A handful of high-priced veterans could be on the way out of town this winter, with major trades already speculated. FanSided's Zach Pressnell urged the club to move on from third baseman Nolan Arenado this winter in a blockbuster trade to add more prospects.
"The Cardinals have one of the best veteran infielders in the league attached to a contract with three more years on it," Pressnell said. "But, the Cardinals likely won't be competitive during this three-year stretch, so Nolan Arenado would be better off traded for a massive package of prospects.
"Arenado, 33, slashed .272/.325/.394 with Gold Glove-caliber defense. He's a 10-time Gold Glove winner and a six-time Platinum Glove winner, and he still showcases this defense dominance at this point in his career. He's tallied over 100 home runs in his 601 games with the Cardinals while holding an OPS+ of 119 with the team."
The star third baseman is in line to make $21 million in 2025, $16 million in 2026, and $15 million in the final year of his eight-year, $260 million deal.
It certainly could make sense for the Cardinals to look to move him if it were to bring in a large haul.
More MLB: Cardinals Trade Idea Would Land Rays $31 Million Vet In St. Louis