Giants’ Latest Failure Could Pave Way for Cardinals All-Star

The St. Louis Cardinals have been busy on the trade front. They offloaded veterans Willson Contreras, Sonny Gray and Nolan Arenado to shed payroll and open up more spots for younger players.

Next on the list of trade candidates is Brendan Donovan, who the Cardinals have been listening to offers for all offseason long. They've set a high asking price so that they can bring back the best possible return for the 2025 All-Star.

Among the suitors are the San Francisco Giants. They have been in the market for infield help and recently tried to pull off a trade with the Washington Nationals to land CJ Abrams. But with that not happening, this could open the door for them to make a move with the Cardinals for Donovan.

Could A Trade Finally Happen?

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) collects a ball hit by the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Donovan has been the Cardinals' top trade chip this offseason, and he represents their best chance to bring back a haul of prospects. The Giants have a solid farm system, including arms such as left-hander Carson Whisenhunt, who Katie Woo of The Athletic reported was a name the two teams had discussed.

The Cardinals are loaded with left-handed bats, and while Donovan is the best of the bunch, they need to clear out the logjam as much as they can. Donovan would give them a chance to land some top prospects.

But now that the Giants have missed on Abrams, this could ultimately open the door for them to swing a trade for Donovan. They need infield help, and the Cardinals have a lot of infield depth.

A possible trade such as this could allow the Cardinals to bring back a haul of prospects, including some pitchers that are close to being Major League ready.

So far, no team has been able to meet the Cardinals' asking price for Donovan, which might increase the chances that he remains in St. Louis for at least the first portion of the 2026 season, but the Giants have been connected to Donovan all offseason long.

There is always a chance that a deal could come together at some point before spring training. It should be interesting to see if the Cardinals are able to find a taker that is willing to meet their asking price.

