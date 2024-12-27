Cardinals All-Star 'Could Be Back' In St. Louis In 2025 Despite Rumors
Will the St. Louis Cardinals end up holding on to one of their best pitchers this offseason?
It doesn't seem like the Cardinals are going to completely rebuild the roster this offseason but still pretty much every veteran on the roster has been mentioned as a trade candidate at one point or another since the 2024 season ended.
St. Louis has a lot of talent on the roster and one player who has been floated as a trade candidate is All-Star closer Ryan Helsley. He led the league with 49 saves last year and took home the Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year Award. He's a star and is one year away from cashing in with free agency scheduled for after the 2025 season ends.
Helsley has been the point of trade talks this offseason at points, but MLB.com's Johh Denton did suggest that he could be back in 2025 still.
"Helsley’s trade value, which likely will never be higher than it is now, took a bit of a hit when the (New York Yankees) dealt for Devin Williams and the Phillies signed free-agent closer Jordan Romano," Denton said. "Helsley, the longest-tenured player on the Cardinals, could be back in St. Louis for 2025, or the Cards could simply be waiting for a trade partner to sweeten its offer."
Helsley is a homegrown star. It would be nice if the Cardinals could find a way to keep him for the foreseeable future.
