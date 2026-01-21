Cardinals Next Steps as Offseason Starts to Wind Down

The St. Louis Cardinals have gotten a lot done this offseason already with Chaim Bloom leading the charge as the team's president of baseball operations.

With under a month to go until Spring Training gets here, there's still time for even more for the organization. But, before we get into what the club should do next, let's take a look at what the club has gotten done.

The Cardinals have done the seemingly unthinkable and traded Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras, and Nolan Arenado. Three veterans with varying interests around the league with no-trade clauses. The Cardinals got all three to waive them and sent them out of town while bringing some prospects in and cutting costs a tad. These three deals in themselves paint the picture of a successful offseason. In return, the Cardinals got pitchers that can help the team in 2026 and beyond in Hunter Dobbins and Richard Fitts along with a handful of pitching prospects. Three wins.

Beyond the trade market, the Cardinals have signed both Dustin May and Ryne Stanek and also acquired Justin Bruihl.

Overall, it's been a good offseason. But, now, let's take a look at what the next steps should be.

Next Steps

Sep 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Cincinnati Reds left fielder Austin Hays (12) advances to third base on a single from Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) (not pictured) during the seventh inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers during game one of the Wildcard round for the 2025 MLB playoffs at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Sign A Right-Handed Outfielder

There are questions about outfielder Lars Nootbaar. He has offseason heel surgery and it's unknown if he'll be ready for Opening Day. On top of this, he has been a trade candidate himself. Regardless, the Cardinals' lineup is lefty-heavy. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that the Cardinals are among the teams interested in Austin Hays. Heyman also mentioned the Mets -- who acquired Luis Robert Jr. -- and the New York Yankees -- who re-signed Cody Bellinger. If the Cardinals get a deal over the finish line with Hays, that's the last move they need to make on offense.

Trade JoJo Romero/Keep Brendan Donovan

Romero is coming off the best season of his big league career and there has been trade interest in him this offseason. Flip him while his value is at its peak before he goes to free agency after the 2026 season. Donovan has two seasons of control. If a team doesn't blow the Cardinals away, keep Donovan to lead this young team and then look again ahead of the trade deadline.

Sign One More Reliever

Even if the Cardinals don't trade Romero, bring one more hurler to town -- like Liam Hendriks or Tommy Kahnle -- and give them plenty of chances in the first half of the season, then look to make a trade this upcoming summer.

