Cardinals All-Star Duo Expected To Stay, Per John Mozeliak
The St. Louis Cardinals have decisions to make with the July 31st trade deadline coming up.
St. Louis isn’t having the start to the second half it wanted, but that doesn’t mean everyone is going to get moved. In fact, president of baseball operations John Mozeliak shared that both Sonny Gray and Willson Contreras haven’t changed their minds on waiving their no-trade clause at this time, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Mozeliak described the Cardinals’ plans as 'fluid,' saying a hot stretch in the coming days against the Rockies and Padres could shift the thinking," Denton shared. "Mozeliak said he had yet to talk with veterans Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas -- all owners of no-trade clauses in their contracts -- about whether they want to remain in St. Louis or seek trades that would drop them into World Series-contending situations. Arenado sought such a move in the offseason, but he used his no-trade clause to squash a potential deal to the Astros...
"Mozeliak said he 'didn’t get the sense' that there had been any change of heart with Contreras or Gray, who informed the front office last winter that they wanted to remain a part of the rebuilding efforts in St. Louis.
The Cardinals could get a pretty penny in return for either Gray or Contreras, but it doesn't sound like they want to leave. They have made it clear that they want to be a part of this franchise and that should excite fans, at the very least.
