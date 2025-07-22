Cardinals Break Silence On Nolan Arenado, Trade Rumors
Will the St. Louis Cardinals trade Nolan Arenado away?
This is a question that has been talked about all season. Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak was asked about Arenado and made it clear that right now; St. Louis views him as a piece for the future, as shared by MLB.com's John Denton.
"Mozeliak described the Cardinals’ plans as 'fluid,' saying a hot stretch in the coming days against the Rockies and Padres could shift the thinking," Denton said. "Mozeliak said he had yet to talk with veterans Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, Willson Contreras and Miles Mikolas -- all owners of no-trade clauses in their contracts -- about whether they want to remain in St. Louis or seek trades that would drop them into World Series-contending situations. Arenado sought such a move in the offseason, but he used his no-trade clause to squash a potential deal to the Astros.
"I will. I haven’t, but that’s something we will have a good understanding of as we enter that final week (before the Trade Deadline),” Mozeliak said of asking Arenado about his wishes to either stay in St. Louis or seek a trade elsewhere. “Right now, I would envision him being a part of this in the future, but if something were to pop up, I would definitely discuss it with him.”
So it seems like Arenado has a solid chance of sticking around in St. Louis, at least through the end of the season.
