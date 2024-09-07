Cardinals' Biggest Trade Blasted With Season Running Out Of Time
The St. Louis Cardinals were right in the mix for a National League Wild Card spot when the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline rolled around.
St. Louis unsurprisingly acted and bought around the deadline with the hopes of landing a playoff spot. The Cardinals made a few moves, but it would be a shock right now if they could end up landing in the playoffs. St. Louis currently is above .500 with a 71-70 record but is six games out of a National League Wild Card spot.
The Cardinals' biggest move of the summer certainly was a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago White Sox. St. Louis netted Erick Fedde and Tommy Pham and sent Tommy Edman away. Initially, the trade got high praise. But, that isn't the case any longer as Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller graded the trade a "D."
"Original Grades: A for St. Louis, B for Los Angeles, D for Chicago," Miller said. "Updated Grades: A for Los Angeles, D for St. Louis, F for Chicago...At the time of the trade, St. Louis looked like the big winner. The Cardinals were just two games back in the Wild Card race, and still reasonably within shouting distance in the (National League) Central. However, Fedde has gone 1-4, struggling to the tune of a 4.64 ERA and 5.06 FIP, and Pham was batting .206 through 23 games played when they released him to save a few bucks. They're now pretty much eliminated from playoff contention."
Unfortunately, the Cardinals likely won't be back in the playoffs. Pham no longer is with the team after struggling. Fedde has been solid, though, and hopefully will continue to impress next season, as well.
