Cardinals-Brendan Donovan Market Seemingly Nearing Finish Line

The St. Louis Cardinals don't necessarily need to trade Brendan Donovan this offseason, but there's significant interest around the league in him and there is a perception out there right now that a move could be coming.

ESPN insider Buster Olney joined the "Refuse to Lose" podcast and noted that he believes that Donovan will be one of the next "dominoes to fall" while breaking down his market.

"It comes down to what Chaim Bloom, head of baseball operations for the Cardinals, what he values," Olney said. "Does the package that is dangled by the Mariners is that something that he wants? Is the Giants, are they offering something in his eyes that is more preferential? I'd say this, it's interesting, because I think the media generally, sort of, falls into the trap of looking at the top-10 lists [for prospects] that are generating and they assume that's what everybody thinks. That's not the case. So, you could have Chaim Bloom, and I'm just pulling numbers out of the air, saying well 'That guy may be the No. 9 prospect in the organization according to this website, but we actually like him better than all but two.' Or whatever it is. It really depends on the internal evaluation of the Cardinals. ...

The Cardinals still are at the center of trade rumors

"It remains to be seen where this is going to play out but Brendan Donovan certainly is one of the next dominoes to fall."

For St. Louis, Donovan would present the best opportunity for the organization to bring back a significant return without having to pay out a significant amount in salary, like they did for Nolan Arenado, Sonny Gray, and Willson Contreras.

The Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and the San Francisco Giants have been the teams most commonly linked to the All-Star on the trade block with the Kansas City Royals also mentioned throughout the offseason.

But he remains available. Free agency has really picked up steam with Kyle Tucker, Bo Bichette, Alex Bregman, Cody Bellinger, and Ranger Suárez all coming off the board over the last few weeks. If an insider of Olney's caliber thinks a deal could be coming, keep an eye out. We could see the end of the rumors very soon.

