Cardinals Breakup? 5 Teams Reportedly Eyeing All-Star
The St. Louis Cardinals are days away from deciding whether or not to move key pieces ahead of the trade deadline.
The biggest question mark is the future of closer Ryan Helsley and The Athletic's Katie Woo and Will Sammon reported that five teams have called about the All-Star.
"Moving Helsley, who will be a first-time free agent at the end of the season, seems unavoidable," Woo and Sammon said. "The Cardinals elected to hold on to Helsley coming into the year, a decision that baffled rival executives at the time. Now several of those same executives are speed-dialing Mozeliak, eager to deal for one of baseball’s top closers. At least five teams have inquired with varying degrees of interest, league sources said.
"Helsley’s value is not nearly as high as it was in the winter. Some of that is to be expected, as an acquiring team would gain just two months of control. But there is also at least some underlying concern regarding how hard he’s been hit this season. Helsley owns one of the most powerful fastballs in the sport, but opposing hitters are teeing off on it this year, posting a .415 average and a .538 slugging percentage. Still, contending teams want firepower, and relief pitching is always coveted this time of year."
There are just six days to go until the trade deadline passes. Will Helsley still be with the Cardinals once August 1st hits? It doesn't sound likely.
More MLB: Cardinals Last-Second Prediction Sends All-Star To Dodgers