Cardinals Last-Second Prediction Sends All-Star To Dodgers
The St. Louis Cardinals have been the talk of the trade block all season and now we are just days away from decision day.
With the trade deadline coming on July 31st, we will soon know the team’s thoughts. The Cardinals have been clear that the standings will dictate deadline decisions and things haven’t been trending in the right direction since the All-Star break. The Cardinals have a few days to turn things around, but a slight sale seems possible at this point.
CBS Sports’ Mike Axisa predicted the Cardinals will end up moving pieces and send Ryan Helsley to the Los Angeles Dodgers.
"Los Angeles Dodgers: P Ryan Helsley," Axisa said. "The Dodgers needed bullpen even before Tanner Scott exited Monday's game with a forearm issue. Scott and Kirby Yates have underwhelmed, and who knows how effective Blake Treinen will be when he returns from his own forearm issue in the coming weeks? He's been out since mid-April. POBO Andrew Friedman doesn't like overpaying at the trade deadline, but he doesn't have much of a choice right now. The Dodgers are the most win-now team in the sport and the bullpen is a huge weakness.
"The Cardinals are hanging around the wild-card race themselves and I suppose they could keep Helsley, though he will be a free agent after the season, and I think the market for high-end relievers will be too strong to pass up. I could see St. Louis buying and selling at the same time. Trade Helsley, then pick up a different (controllable) reliever to backfill his innings. The Dodgers seem likely to add multiple relievers at the deadline. I'll bet on Helsley being the most impactful."
This is a popular prediction at this point. Now, it's a matter of seeing if it comes true.
