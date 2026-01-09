Cardinals Officially Lose 27-Year-Old Pitcher To Rangers

The St. Louis Cardinals brought an intriguing hurler to town Tuesday and in the process lost another depth option.

St. Louis swung a deal with the Cleveland Guardians for left-handed reliever Justin Bruihl. It was a good deal. The Cardinals traded away some cash and brought in a lefty who realistically could have a significant role in the bullpen in 2026. There aren't many lefties in the Cardinals' bullpen and one of them -- JoJo Romero -- has been the subject of trade rumors himself. There's at least a pathway for innings for Bruihl for a small cost.

In response to the deal, the Cardinals designated 27-year-old hurler Zak Kent for assignment. If he cleared waivers, he would've been a good guy to outright down to the minors. But the Cardinals will have the opportunity to do so. On Friday, the Texas Rangers announced that they have claimed Kent off waivers.

Jun 26, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Zak Kent (61) throws a pitch during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

"We've acquired RHP Zak Kent from St. Louis via waiver claim," the Rangers announced.

We've acquired RHP Zak Kent from St. Louis via waiver claim. pic.twitter.com/o5FOKdJgU7 — Texas Rangers (@Rangers) January 9, 2026

Kent never appeared in a game for the Cardinals. In 2025, he pitched in 12 games for the Guardians and had a 4.58 ERA. He also made 34 appearances at the Triple-A level for the Guardians organization and had a 2.84 ERA in 38 innings pitched. The Cardinals claimed Kent off waivers in December. He only lasted with the organization for about a month before now going over to Texas.

The Cardinals could use as much bullpen depth as they can get at this point. They traded Ryan Helsley, Steven Matz, and Phil Maton ahead of the trade deadline and Romero very well could be the next to go. Bruihl should be a solid option in 2026, but the Cardinals could still use more.

In a perfect world, Kent would've stuck around with the club and been outrighted down to the minors ahead of Spring Training. Unfortunately, that didn't happen. Now, the Cardinals should look to free agency for a new hurler.

