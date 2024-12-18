Cardinals Could Potentially Bring Back $12 Million Veteran To Boost Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have been very quiet this offseason. After much speculation that they might trade All-Star closer Ryan Helsley, they appear inclined to hold onto him. Nolan Arenado is more likely to be traded, but the Cardinals haven't been able to find a match for him.
Because they are in a soft-rebuild phase, they likely won't be too active in the free agent market as they try to navigate 2025, which will be John Mozeliak's last year in charge of baseball operations.
Katie Woo of The Athletic noted however that if they do sign a free agent, they could potentially reunite with right-hander Kyle Gibson, especially if lefty Steven Matz is traded.
"Mozeliak won’t be able to answer these questions definitively until there is further clarity on Arenado. Though the Cardinals declined his option for 2025, they could consider bringing back Kyle Gibson on a different deal if they end up trading Matz or have another opening in the rotation. However, I’d rule out St. Louis adding any free agents until January," Woo wrote on Wednesday.
St. Louis signed Gibson to a one-year, $12 million contract last offseason that included a club option for 2025. St. Louis of course declined the option, but Gibson proved to be serviceable for St. Louis.
While his numbers weren't exactly eye-popping, they weren't too shabby either. He went 8-8 with a 4.24 ERA in his 30 starts. He also pitched 169 2/3 innings during the regular season.
St. Louis could rely on Gibson as a source for veteran innings as they try to get through 2025.
