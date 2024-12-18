Yankees Could Save On Pete Alonso By Signing Ex-Cardinals $130 Million Fan Favorite
The St. Louis Cardinals have a solid foundation of first basemen, with three-time All-Star Willson Contreras projected to be the Opening Day starter at the position.
Despite the Cardinals' rebuilding this offseason, Contreras invoked his no-trade clause and elected to remain with St. Louis, hoping to help the club stay competitive in 2025.
With first base locked down for the Cardinals, re-signing a fan favorite wouldn't make sense. However, the American League East-rival New York Yankees could be an ideal landing spot.
"By adding (Cody) Bellinger’s $27.5 million salary in 2025 (of which the (Chicago) Cubs will cover $2.5 million), the Yankees might look at lower-cost alternatives than Christian Walker or Pete Alonso, with other first basemen including Carlos Santana and Paul Goldschmidt among their potential free-agent targets," MLB.com's Mark Feinsand wrote Friday when discussing who the Yankees will sign after declining former Chicago Cubs superstar Anthony Rizzo's 2025 club option.
Goldschmidt is exploring the free-agent market for the first time in his remarkable 14-season career. Unfortunately, the five-time Silver Slugger endured his worst offensive season in 2024, resulting in his projected market value plummeting to nearly $13 million annually.
The 2021 National League MVP signed a five-year, $130 million contract extension with the Cardinals that expired after he batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for St. Louis this season.
Luckily for Goldschmidt, the Yankees have recovered after losing out on former Bronx Bomber Juan Soto in an intense bidding war with the NY Mets. Landing Alonso might not be necessary, opening the door for Goldy to sign with a legitimate World Series contender.
