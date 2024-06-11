Cardinals Predicted To Reunite With Veteran In Deadline Deal With Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals seem like a team that will be willing to add this summer around the trade deadline.
St. Louis currently is two games under .500, but it has a good chance of landing a postseason spot. The Cardinals currently are just a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card spot and have the talent and spending flexibility to improve further.
The Cardinals have taken a step forward this season as opposed to the 2023 campaign, but still need help in the starting rotation and could look to land another starter ahead of the trade deadline.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller put together a list of 10 trade deadline predictions and mentioned a deal involving the Cardinals and Colorado Rockies for starter Austin Gomber.
"It was almost exactly one decade ago when the St. Louis Cardinals selected Austin Gomber in the fourth round of the 2014 MLB draft," Miller said. "Over the course of the next seven seasons, he logged 674 innings pitched with a 3.07 ERA—mostly in the minors, but he did pitch more than 100 innings in the majors between 2018 and 2020.
"Then, they sent the southpaw to Colorado as part of that Nolan Arenado fleecing heard 'round the world in February 2021. His first three seasons with the Rockies were rough, as he posted a 5.22 ERA. With one year of arbitration eligibility remaining before he hits free agency, though, Gomber has broken through and developed into a legitimate trade chip...The Cardinals sure could use a left-handed pitcher for the back of their rotation."
Gomber began his big league career with the Cardinals but has spent the last four seasons with the Rockies. He's having arguably the best season of his career and has a 3.38 ERA and 47-to-21 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 66 2/3 innings pitched.
A reunion could make sense at the right cost.
More MLB: White Sox Budding Ace Is 'Top Trade Target;' Will Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?