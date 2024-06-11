White Sox Budding Ace Is 'Top Trade Target;' Will Cardinals Join Sweepstakes?
Although the St. Louis Cardinals currently are two games below .500, that doesn't mean they won't look to add around the trade deadline.
It has been an odd season in the National League and just four teams currently are above .500. Because of this, the Cardinals are just a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card spot and have performed much better lately than they did at the beginning of the season.
St. Louis has plenty of talent on the roster and should be at least a .500 club but could be much better if it plays as it has lately.
If the Cardinals still are in contention for a playoff spot around the trade deadline, it would make a lot of sense to add to the starting rotation and one player who could be an interesting option is Chicago White Sox budding ace Garrett Crochet.
Crochet is just 24 years old and has been impressive this season with a 3.33 ERA in a league-leading 14 starts. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even called him a "top trade target."
"There's been a lot of scuttlebutt in recent days about Crochet possibly getting traded," Miller said. "The 24-year-old southpaw with two years of team control remaining has recorded a quality start in six of his last seven appearances and has surprisingly emerged as a viable Cy Young candidate.
"On any other team with any hope of contending again before 2026, there's no chance he would be on the trade block. But the White Sox might actually send the young ace packing if they can get enough prospect capital back, possibly from the (San Diego Padres) or the (Baltimore Orioles)."
He is young but has shown flashes of someone who can help lead the front of a club's rotation for years to come. St. Louis should consider a move if he's available because it has the prospect capital needed to get a deal done and he's under team control until 2027.
St. Louis could add a top-of-the-rotation starter without breaking the bank. Why not consider a move?
