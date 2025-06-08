Cardinals Sending Struggling 25-Year-Old Down To Triple-A
The St. Louis Cardinals made a decision on Sunday involving No. 10 prospect Michael McGreevy.
McGreevy is coming up to start for the Cardinals against the Los Angeles Dodgers. It was reported earlier in the weekend that McGreevy would get the spot-start. The team made the news official on Sunday by sending 25-year-old hurler Roddery Muñoz down to the minors in response.
"RHP Michael McGreevy has been recalled from Memphis (AAA)," the team announced. "RHP Roddery Muñoz has been optioned to Memphis."
Muñoz is in his second big league season and hasn't had the year he has wanted to have so far. Last year as a rookie, Muñoz pitched to a 6.53 ERA in 18 total appearances, including starts for the Miami Marlins.
This year, he has appeared in five games for the Cardinals and has pitched to a 9.53 ERA and 7-to-3 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 5 2/3 innings pitched.
McGreevy has been the talk of the Cardinals' minor league system. He is just 24 years old and has appeared in one game at the big league level this year. He didn't allow a run across 5 2/3 innings pitched. In the minors, he has pitched to a 2.78 ERA in 11 starts. McGreevy shined in Spring Training to the point that many clamored for him to make the roster out of camp. That didn't happen, though. Now, he's getting another chance with the big league roster and has a tough test ahead.
More MLB: Cardinals Trade Buzz Growing Ahead Of July 31st Deadline