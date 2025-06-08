Cardinals Trade Buzz Growing Ahead Of July 31st Deadline
The St. Louis Cardinals currently have a 36-28 record and have two straight wins under their belt over the Los Angeles Dodgers.
St. Louis took down the Dodgers on Friday, 5-0. The Cardinals followed it up with a 2-1 win over St. Louis on Saturday. The Cardinals are just four games out of the top spot in the National League Central.
The Cardinals have been the biggest surprise of the National League so far, but that hasn't stopped trade speculation from swirling. Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller even mentioned Sonny Gray, Miles Mikolas, and Erick Fedde among potential trade candidates this summer.
"Sonny Gray, St. Louis Cardinals, $25M, $35M in 2026, $30M club option for 2027," Miller said. "Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals, $17.7M. Erick Fedde, St. Louis Cardinals, $7.5M. After an offseason full of hearing about how many valuable assets they could put on the trade block, the Cardinals decided to just start contending with all of that talent. Whether they have the staying power to still be in the hunt by the end of July remains to be seen, though, and this trio of starting pitchers—each with a sub-4.00 ERA thus far—would generate plenty of interest if St. Louis does fade a bit."
The Cardinals have been one of the best teams in the National League since May kicked off. This trade speculation would've made more sense before the season. But, now, not so much. The trade deadline is coming up on July 31st.
More MLB: Cardinals-Dodgers Series Taking Turn With No. 10 Prospect