Cardinals Star Defying Odds; Taking Step Back To St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have been better than expected since the 2035 Major League Baseball trade deadline came and passed.
St. Louis took down the Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday and now are back to .500 at 58-58. The Cardinals are 3-3 since the trade deadline, including two wins over the Dodgers. The Cardinals came out of the gate after trading pieces away with six total games against the San Diego Padres and Dodgers and came out alright.
With the trade deadline behind us, there have been questions about how the Cardinals will handle the starting lineup. These questions were only amplified with Nolan Arenado heading to the Injured List. He was placed on the Injured List right after the trade deadline and immediately there was speculation out there wondering if he had played his final game in St. Louis. It seemed aggressive at the time seeing as it's still early August, but that's the type of noise that was out there once St. Louis made the announcement.
While this is the case, the Cardinals star took at least a small step towards a return this season on Wednesday.
Will Nolan Arenado play another game for Cardinals after IL stint?
Arenado's future has been a hot topic. This past offseason, he was the biggest name on the trade block. But, his no-trade clause and limited list of approved teams, plus teams questioning him offensively led to only a little buzz. The Houston Astros wanted him, but Arenado shut that deal done.
When the regular season kicked off, that question continued to hang over St. Louis' head, but the club impressed to kick off the season and kicked the can down the road. Now, the deadline has passed and he's still in town. MLB.com's John Denton also reported that Arenado will report to Jupiter, Florida on Friday to kick off a rehab assignment.
"Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado will report to Jupiter, Fla., on Friday to begin a rehab assignment, manager Oliver Marmol said," Denton said. "The club’s thinking is that after his shoulder strengthens, he could soon appear in games there."
This doesn't guarantee an imminent return, but it doesn't sound like he's too far off as well. It all depends on how his shoulder responds. But, the immediate questions about whether or not he's played his final game in St. Louis seems a bit aggressive, at least.
