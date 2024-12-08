Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $55M All-Star In Winter Meetings Deal
The St. Louis Cardinals surely will be one of the more interesting teams to watch over the next week or so at the Winter Meetings.
St. Louis has been in a plethora of trade rumors of late and it wouldn't be shocking to see at least something get done at the Winter Meetings. It is one of the most active times of the Major League Baseball calendar and the Cardinals want to trim salary.
FanSided's Andrew Heckroth made a list of three contracts the club should try to offload at the Winter Meetings and suggested a trade involving All-Star hurler Miles Mikolas.
"While the most noteworthy news has been the trade speculation regarding Nolan Arenado (more on that later), starting pitcher Miles Mikolas is the first candidate to be offloaded," Heckroth said. "In his second year of the two-year extension he signed before 2023, he registered a paltry -0.2 WAR in 171.2 innings pitched last season.
"Mikolas has been the most durable starting pitcher on the Cardinals roster, having pitched the most innings by a starter in the last two seasons. If the Cardinals can find a trade suitor, and Mikolas is willing to waive his no-trade clause, then a deal should be made."
The veteran hurler has one more year left on a three-year, $55.7 million deal and has been someone who has been speculated about this offseason. It wouldn't be shocking to see the Cardinals at least try to move him after a rough 2024 season, but will any one else want his contract?
