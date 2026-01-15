Cardinals-Nolan Arenado Era Ends With Classy Goodbye

It took a year, but the St. Louis Cardinals now have a hole at third base to figure out.

The Cardinals and third baseman Nolan Arenado were looking to get a deal done for a year, but the market was dormant. That changed earlier in the week. The Arizona Diamondbacks landed the All-Star this week and cash in exchange for prospect Jack Martinez.

On Wednesday night, Arenado said goodbye to the Cardinals fanbase on Instagram.

“I want to start by thanking the Cardinals organization, Mr. Dewitt, and John Mozeliak for trading for me back in 2021. To Chaim, we didn’t get a chance to work together for very long, but in the short amount of time we did, you’ve been respectful and easy to talk to. I appreciate it,” Arenado wrote on Instagram. "A big thank you to all the coaches past and present for all you've done for me...I know you were always grinding for me, there with me, and I appreciate it more than you know.

"To the trainers and weight room staff -- thank you for everything...I wouldn't have been able to play as much as I did without you guys helping me prepare and coming up with new ideas to help me continue to grow. Cardinals PR staff -- you guys are the best and I appreciate you understanding me. I know I was a little shy when we first met, but you guys kept at me, stayed with me, and protected me -- thank you for that....

"To the fans -- I can't thank you enough for the love you have shown me through the good and the bad. Your love for the Cardinals is special, and I wanted to make you guys so proud. I remember when my wife and I had our daughter at Mercy, and I made a bad dad joke to the nurse that our daughter was 'such a cry baby' ... she didn't miss a beat and replied, 'kind of like her daddy was yesterday' (I had gotten thrown out in Chicago night before). I loved it because I know how much you all care about your team and your city. St. Louis is a really special place and I truly thank God I had the opportunity to play here for you all."

A classy message from a future Hall of Famer. He no longer is in St. Louis, but the Cardinals were fortunate to have him.

