Cardinals Will Entertain Offers For Pair Of Veterans As Deadline Sale Begins
The St. Louis Cardinals haven't publicly stated what their trade deadline plans are, but it is very likely that they will be sellers rather than buyers or holders. They have plenty of players that contending teams are showing interest in.
The most obvious trade candidates are relievers Ryan Helsley, Phil Maton and Steven Matz. All three pitchers are on expiring contracts, with Helsley being the team's top trade chip.
However, Katie Woo of The Athletic notes that trade conversations aren't limited to the three pending free agents.
Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray both have no-trade clauses, but Woo notes that they are fielding calls on both players.
"St. Louis will entertain offers on Nolan Arenado and Sonny Gray. Both players have full no-trade clauses but could be motivated to waive them for the right fit. Mozeliak has started to gauge the interest of a handful of contending teams, though the talks are described as preliminary. The odds of either player being traded before the deadline remain slim, but the Cardinals are financially motivated to move their contracts," Woo wrote.
Due to their no-trade clauses, both Gray and Arenado will have the final say on whether or not they are dealt at the deadline. St. Louis would likely ask a contending team to take on the vast majority of each player's contract.
Gray will make $35 million in 2026, while Arenado is still owed $31 million over the final two years of his deal. It will certainly be interesting to see if St. Louis decides to trade these veterans.
More MLB: Cardinals Open To Moving All-Star, Dodgers On The Hunt