Cardinals Open To Moving All-Star, Dodgers On The Hunt
There are finally just five days to go until the 2025 Major League Baseball trade deadline.
When August 1st gets here, it's going to be interesting to see what position the St. Louis Cardinals are in. The Cardinals are well within range of a National League playoff spot, but the future is uncertain and there's interest around the league in St. Louis. For example, The Athletic's Katie Woo shared that the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown interest in Brendan Donovan.
"Multiple teams have inquired about All-Star infielder Brendan Donovan, with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers known to have interest," Woo said. "...The Dodgers expect to be one of the more active buyers this deadline and are looking to add a left-handed bat that can play the outfield. Donovan’s natural positions are second and third base, but he’s serviceable in both corner outfield spots.
"Donovan is not considered untouchable, and the Cardinals will listen, team sources said. But the asking price is sky-high, and St. Louis is in no rush to part with him, as he still has two years of arbitration remaining."
Last year, the Cardinals and Dodgers got a deal done that sent Tommy Edman to Los Angeles. That deal worked out in the Dodgers' favor. Landing Donovan would be a pretty typical move for the Dodgers and another example of the rich getting richer. He's in the middle of the best season of his career. Should St. Louis build around him or sell high?
