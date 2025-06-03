Cardinals Writer Predicts St. Louis Will Cut Ties With $44 Million Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals have worked rather hard over the last six months to get younger on the big league roster, but this youth movement is far from over.
In fact, there are still a handful of aging veterans on the team who could be replaced by younger, high potential talent funneling its way up the minor league ladder.
Mason Keith of Redbird Rants recently predicted the Cardinals would cut ties with lefty Steven Matz this season, even going as far as to say the veteran pitcher was the "most logical player to be moved by July."
"The most logical player to be moved by July is Steven Matz. The once-prominent starter is now a stopgap reliever for the Cardinals, which has saved him a spot on the Major League roster," Keith wrote. "After years of injuries and misfortunes following a four-year, $44 million contract, the veteran southpaw is now a relief pitcher who wants to reestablish himself as a reliable back-end starter.
"The Cardinals are adamant that their young player will be given opportunities to play this season, and this will remain the strategy going forward. Matz is in the last year of his contract and is in a current role that is hypothetically easy to replace. Another contending team looking to add depth to their rotation will be targeting Matz."
With Matz potentially eyeing a spot in another starting rotation this season, the Cardinals could take advantage of a pitching desperate market. They could look to send the veteran lefty to a team like the Los Angeles Dodgers or New York Yankees who could use him as a starter from time to time and a reliever at other times.
Either way, the Cardinals will likely shop him. Whether or not he's actually traded is still to be seen.
